 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

East St. Louis explodes on Normal University 69-43

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for East St. Louis' 69-43 throttling of Normal University on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

East St. Louis darted in front of Normal University 17-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers' shooting breathed fire to a 31-15 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

East St. Louis' domination showed as it carried a 56-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Normal University squared up on Metamora in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News