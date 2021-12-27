East St. Louis explodes on Normal University 69-43

Impressive was a ready adjective for East St. Louis' 69-43 throttling of Normal University on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

East St. Louis darted in front of Normal University 17-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers' shooting breathed fire to a 31-15 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

East St. Louis' domination showed as it carried a 56-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

