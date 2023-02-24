East St. Louis painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Jacksonville's defense for a 76-42 win in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.

East St. Louis opened with a 22-5 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Flyers registered a 46-18 advantage at intermission over the Crimsons.

East St. Louis steamrolled to a 67-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Jacksonville faced off against Taylorville. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.