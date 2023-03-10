East St. Louis eventually plied victory away from Chicago St. Ignatius 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 24, East St. Louis faced off against Jacksonville and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Oak Park Fenwick on March 3 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
