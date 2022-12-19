East Peoria survives overtime to fend off Morton 51-50

Morton was so close, but not close enough as East Peoria was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-50 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Morton and East Peoria played in a 57-52 game on January 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, East Peoria faced off against Dunlap and Morton took on Pekin on December 13 at Morton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.