East Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Peoria Richwoods 68-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Peoria Richwoods and East Peoria faced off on December 22, 2021 at East Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, East Peoria faced off against Lincoln . For results, click here. Peoria Richwoods took on Decatur MacArthur on January 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.