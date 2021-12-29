East Peoria survives competitive clash with Williamsville 51-46

East Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Williamsville 51-46 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
The first quarter gave East Peoria a 13-7 lead over Williamsville.
The Raiders opened a tight 31-19 gap over the Bullets at the intermission.
East Peoria moved to a 38-31 bulge over Williamsville as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and East Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on December 22 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
