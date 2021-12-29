East Peoria survives competitive clash with Williamsville 51-46

East Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Williamsville 51-46 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

The first quarter gave East Peoria a 13-7 lead over Williamsville.

The Raiders opened a tight 31-19 gap over the Bullets at the intermission.

East Peoria moved to a 38-31 bulge over Williamsville as the fourth quarter began.

