 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

East Peoria records sound decision over Warrensburg-Latham 56-50

  • 0

East Peoria posted a tight 56-50 win over Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

East Peoria made the first move by forging a 56-50 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and East Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on December 22 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News