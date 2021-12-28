East Peoria records sound decision over Warrensburg-Latham 56-50

East Peoria posted a tight 56-50 win over Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
East Peoria made the first move by forging a 56-50 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and East Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on December 22 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.