East Peoria pushes over Pekin 43-30

East Peoria notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pekin 43-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 8, Pekin faced off against Metamora and East Peoria took on Morton on January 8 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
East Peoria darted in front of Pekin 23-13 to begin the second quarter.
