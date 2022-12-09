 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Peoria overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 57-32

East Peoria's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 57-32 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time East Peoria and Canton played in a 58-45 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Canton faced off against Morton and East Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on December 3 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

