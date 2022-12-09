East Peoria overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 57-32

East Peoria's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 57-32 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time East Peoria and Canton played in a 58-45 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Canton faced off against Morton and East Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on December 3 at East Peoria High School.
