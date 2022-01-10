East Peoria finds small margin for win in tilt with Peoria Quest Charter 66-65

East Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Peoria Quest Charter 66-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
East Peoria opened with a 66-65 advantage over Peoria Quest Charter through the first quarter.
Recently on December 30 , East Peoria squared up on Tolono Unity in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.