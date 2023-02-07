FAIRBURY — When Rye Pirtz sank a 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the third quarter, Central Catholic's lead grew to 13. A full house at Prairie Central High School that came to celebrate an outright Illini Prairie Conference championship for the Hawks sat stunned Tuesday night.

However, Dylan Bazzell wasn't about to panic.

"We just had to breathe and take it one play at a time. We have some guys who are dogs," said Prairie Central's senior standout. "We knew we could get back in this game if we took it one play at a time and got some stops and got the ball in the basket."

Bazzell led the charge in a tense atmosphere that felt like a sectional game. He scored 10 quick points as the Hawks cut the deficit to one heading into the fourth quarter.

With the game tied with two minutes left, Bazzell grabbed two huge rebounds off missed free throws that allowed the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Hawks to turn back the Saints, 72-66, to clinch the school's first conference title since 2002.

"We set a goal at the start of the year we wanted to win conference. We knew we had some talent. That was our goal," said Prairie Central senior Camden Palmore. "We didn't want to share it. This was the final (league) game. We had to win it. We dug deep and played our hardest."

Underwood watching

A shootout developed between Bazzell and Cole Certa which brought out Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his assistant, Geoff Alexander, who are recruiting the Central Catholic junior star.

Bazzell finished with 34 points, converting 12 of 13 free throws, and grabbed nine rebounds. He also passed the career 1,000-point barrier. Certa sank six 3-pointers, a couple from long range, and scored 29 points.

Junior Tyler Curl scored all 15 of his points in the second half for the Hawks, who improved to 25-2 overall and finished 10-0 in the Illini Prairie, while Palmore added 10 points. Although Prairie Central shot 33% from the field, the Hawks went 25 of 32 at the line and gained a 41-30 rebounding advantage.

"We're resilient. We talked about getting one stop at a time. They really buckled down and did that, and we made some big shots finally," said Dylan's father, Prairie Central head coach Darin Bazzell. "We missed some in the first half. I'm so proud of them. They could have let the moment get to them and they didn't. They've been doing it all year. They come out and play hard."

Hayes plays big

Junior forward Colin Hayes gave Certa plenty of support. Hayes scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Saints (19-10, 5-3) only went to the free throw line 15 times, making 10, while hitting 46.1% of their field goal attempts and committing 18 turnovers.

"It was a full gym and electric atmosphere. It was awesome. Unfortunately, they made a couple more plays than us and got us at the end," said Saints head coach Jason Welch. "But here's the deal: You can find out a lot about yourself right here, right now. We didn't lose our basketball life. It's going to hurt tonight, but we learned."

Certa thought the last four minutes of the third quarter was the difference.

"There was a little momentum shift," said Certa. "They made a run and we didn't really respond like we did in the first half. It happens."

The Saints also lost senior guard Chase Fisher, who fouled out with 5:19 left and Central Catholic enjoying a 55-50 lead.

"That's a senior who is playing awfully good. He's been through some battles," said Welch. "When he fouled out, that put a lot of pressure on us. Early fouls always haunt you late. Not to have that leadership and guy who has been through some battles hurt us."

Offensive boards

While the 6-foot-2 Bazzell made some big shots, his two offensive boards off missed free throws might have been his most crucial plays of the game.

"You just have to be sneaky and get underneath them a little bit and fake them out a little bit," he said. "The ball just bounced the right way, right into my hands."

The Hawks ran to their locker room right after shaking hands with the Saints before quickly returning wearing conference champion T-shirts.

However, being Illini Prairie champions isn't the highest goal on Prairie Central's list this season.

"We want to get to Champaign," said Dylan Bazzell of advancing to the Class 2A State Tournament. "That's been our goal for two years. The conference championship is great, but we have bigger goals than that."

Healthy Hawks

The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time, too.

Junior point guard Levi Goad, who suffered a broken wrist in early January, came off the bench Tuesday night. Senior forward Drew Haberkorn, who averages 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, suffered a broken ankle during the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

Haberkorn is practicing and hopes to be cleared Friday, said Darin Bazzell.

"Maybe he can play Saturday (at Plano). I don't know," said Prairie Central's coach. "Hopefully get a few minutes for him and get him some game-type speed reps. He's rusty and it's showed in practice. We could have used him tonight healthy tonight, I know that."

Photos: Prairie Central boys basketball at Bloomington High School