Dunlap takes a toll on LaSalle-Peru 54-43

Dunlap called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-43 defeat of LaSalle-Peru for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 9.
The last time Dunlap and LaSalle-Peru played in a 53-40 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 27, LaSalle-Peru faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Dunlap took on Sterling on December 29 at Sterling High School. For more, click here.
