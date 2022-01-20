Dunlap survives taut tilt with Bartonville Limestone 66-59

Dunlap knocked off Bartonville Limestone 66-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 15, Dunlap faced off against Chicago Orr and Bartonville Limestone took on Morton on January 14 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For more, click here.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.
The Eagles' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
The Eagles' influence showed as they carried a 49-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles withstood the Rockets' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
