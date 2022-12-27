Dunlap snatches victory over Galesburg 60-58

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Dunlap defeated Galesburg 60-58 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Galesburg and Dunlap squared off with December 29, 2021 at Dunlap High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Dunlap faced off against Washington and Galesburg took on Danville on December 21 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
