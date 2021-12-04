Dunlap pockets solid victory over Pekin 46-40

Dunlap topped Pekin 46-40 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Dunlap registered a 23-21 advantage at half over Pekin.
The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring 23-19 to finish the game in style.
