 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dunlap pockets narrow victory over Canton 59-52

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Dunlap's locker room after Friday's 59-52 win against Canton in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.

Recently on January 7 , Canton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Little Giants came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Eagles 44-43.

Dunlap got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 16-8 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News