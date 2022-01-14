Dunlap pockets narrow victory over Canton 59-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Dunlap's locker room after Friday's 59-52 win against Canton in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.
Recently on January 7 , Canton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Little Giants came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Eagles 44-43.
Dunlap got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 16-8 to finish the game in style.
