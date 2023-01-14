Dunlap overwhelms Rantoul 74-47

Dunlap delivered all the smoke to disorient Rantoul and flew away with a 74-47 win in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Last season, Dunlap and Rantoul faced off on December 28, 2021 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Dunlap faced off against LaSalle-Peru and Rantoul took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.
