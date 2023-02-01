Dunlap nips Canton in taut scare 59-50

Dunlap finally found a way to top Canton 59-50 on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Dunlap and Canton squared off with February 11, 2022 at Canton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Canton faced off against Metamora . Click here for a recap. Dunlap took on East Peoria on January 27 at East Peoria High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.