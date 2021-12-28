Dunlap hustles by Rantoul Township in victory 71-61

Dunlap trucked Rantoul Township on the road to a 71-61 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Dunlap broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Rantoul Township.
Conditioning showed as Dunlap outscored Rantoul Township 27-21 in the final period.
In recent action on December 17, Dunlap faced off against East Peoria and Rantoul Township took on Bloomington on December 21 at Bloomington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
