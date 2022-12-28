Dunlap dismantles Taylorville 77-57

Dunlap's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Taylorville 77-57 at Dunlap High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Dunlap faced off against Washington and Taylorville took on Rochester on December 17 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
