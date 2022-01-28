Dunlap denies Pekin's challenge 53-38

Dunlap dumped Pekin 53-38 at Dunlap High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Dunlap faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Pekin took on Champaign Central on January 15 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.