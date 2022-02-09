 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dunlap claims gritty victory against Ottawa Township 70-61

  • 0

Dunlap wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 70-61 victory over Ottawa Township on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 4 , Dunlap squared up on Washington in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Dunlap opened with a 29-15 advantage over Ottawa Township through the first quarter.

Dunlap moved in front of Ottawa Township 55-46 going into the fourth quarter.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 70-61 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News