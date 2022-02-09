Dunlap claims gritty victory against Ottawa Township 70-61

Dunlap wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 70-61 victory over Ottawa Township on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Dunlap opened with a 29-15 advantage over Ottawa Township through the first quarter.

Dunlap moved in front of Ottawa Township 55-46 going into the fourth quarter.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 70-61 tie.

