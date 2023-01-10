Downs Tri-Valley takes a toll on Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 71-58

Downs Tri-Valley collected a solid win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in a 71-58 verdict on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 29, Downs Tri-Valley squared off with Annawan in a basketball game. For more, click here.
