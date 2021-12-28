Downs Tri-Valley survives taut tilt with Rock Falls 39-35

Downs Tri-Valley upended Rock Falls for a narrow 39-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Rockets would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 28-21 lead on the Vikings.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Rockets 18-7 in the final period.

