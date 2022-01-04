Downs Tri-Valley outlasts Tremont 48-37

Downs Tri-Valley grabbed a 48-37 victory at the expense of Tremont in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Tremont faced off against Havana and Downs Tri-Valley took on Stanford Olympia on December 29 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.