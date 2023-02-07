Roanoke-Benson was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Downs Tri-Valley prevailed 56-45 at Roanoke-Benson High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 20-11 advantage over Roanoke-Benson through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 34-19 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Downs Tri-Valley jumped to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets closed the lead with a 15-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Roanoke-Benson squared off with February 8, 2022 at Downs Tri-Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

