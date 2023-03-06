Chicago Kenwood got no credit and no consideration from Downers Grove North, which slammed the door 67-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 6.

In recent action on Feb. 28, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Heights Bloom . For a full recap, click here. Downers Grove North took on Chicago Whitney Young on Feb. 28 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.