Downers Grove North weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 47-44 victory against Chicago Whitney Young in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Downers Grove North squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Chicago Whitney Young High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Summit Argo . For more, click here. Downers Grove North took on Chicago Taft on Feb. 14 at Downers Grove North High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.