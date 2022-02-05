 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Down but not out; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beats back Normal Community West 69-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 69-52 win over Normal Community West during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Normal Community West started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a close 28-26 gap over Normal Community West at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control in the third quarter with a 43-42 advantage over Normal Community West.

In recent action on January 29, Normal Community West faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

