Down but not out: Metamora beats back Bartonville Limestone 76-45

It started as a hard day's night but Metamora banded together to spring past Bartonville Limestone 76-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 20.

The start wasn't the problem for Bartonville Limestone, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense struck in front for a 40-23 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Metamora jumped to a 66-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

