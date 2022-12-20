Down but not out: Metamora beats back Bartonville Limestone 76-45

It started as a hard day's night but Metamora banded together to spring past Bartonville Limestone 76-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 20.
The start wasn't the problem for Bartonville Limestone, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.
The Redbirds' offense struck in front for a 40-23 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Metamora jumped to a 66-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
