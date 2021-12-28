 Skip to main content
Dieterich topples Arcola 61-60

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dieterich wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-60 over Arcola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Arcola squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Movin Maroons' offense moved to a 21-20 lead over the Purple Riders at the half.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 40-40.

