Dieterich rains down on Arcola 56-35

Dieterich earned a convincing 56-35 win over Arcola at Dieterich High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Dieterich and Arcola faced off on December 28, 2021 at Dieterich High School. For a full recap, click here.
