CHAMPAIGN — Trey Eller was in great position to grab a rebound off a missed shot. That was until DePaul College Prep's Jaylan McElroy jumped over the 6-foot-3 Eller and snatched the ball.

There wasn't much Central Catholic High School could do to counter the Rams' impressive athleticism and length during Saturday's Class 2A State Tournament championship game at State Farm Center.

Guard Maurice Thomas scored 21 points and the 6-7 McElroy added 11 points and 11 rebounds as DePaul Prep never trailed in turning back the Saints, 65-41.

"Our guys are disappointed and they're hurting. That's to be expected. That means they care," said Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch. "Not to diminish anything from any other team we played, but they could score at multiple positions. They were quick and long and athletic. Defensively they could switch 1-5. Tonight they were better than us. That happens some nights."

The Saints, playing in their second championship game in school history, finished with a 26-12 record. Cole Certa led Central with 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting as DePaul ran several defenders at the junior All-Stater, including his AAU Illinois Wolves' teammate McElroy. No other Saints player scored more than five points.

The Saints shot 34% from the field including 6 of 31 on 3-pointers.

"They did a good job defensively. We made the right plays at times, but we just couldn't execute," said Certa, who made 4 of 14 shots outside the arc. "We really wanted this one. This was the goal at the beginning of the year to win state. It just wasn't our night and they deserved it."

DePaul Prep, which plays in the Chicago Catholic League, will be bumped up next year after also finishing third last year.

"Something you dream about as a player and now coach. It's a phenomenal feeling," said DePaul head coach Tom Kleinschmidt. "You're literally walking on air."

Certa was at the top of DePaul's scouting report.

"He's so good a player you know he's going to score points," said Kleinschmidt. "He's an unbelievable shooter and player.."

DePaul shot 50% from the field and grabbed a 29-21 rebounding advantage. It also outscored the Saints, 17-0, on turnovers as Central Catholic had 13 turnovers.

"They could switch every position and they could have an advantage at all those positions," said Welch. "They made us stagnant. We stood a lot, and then we couldn't find a mismatch very easy."

Charlie Graham came off the bench and banked in a 3-pointer for the Saints with a second left in the first half to cut DePaul's lead to 28-19 at halftime.

But the Rams started the second half on a 7-0 run and 6-foot-6 Colin Hayes, the Saints' biggest player, picked up his fourth foul. Welch rolled the dice and put in Hayes after a short break, but he fouled out with 1:32 left in the quarter with two points and the Saints trailing, 41-21.

Central's Rye Pirtz banked in a short jumper to close the gap to 42-26 to start the fourth quarter. But the Rams quickly built the lead to 20 and cruised to their first state title.

DePaul jumped to an early 7-2 lead before Welch went to a zone. That seemed to settle down the Saints and Certa's first basket, on a 12-foot fadeaway jumper, cut the Rams' lead to 9-8.

Thomas' 3-pointer to end the first quarter scoring started a 9-0 DePaul run for an 18-8 lead. Certa's 3-pointer and 10-foot jumper cut the deficit to 18-13 before DePaul took a 28-16 lead before Graham's late shot gave the Saints some hope.

Central shot 34.8% from the field and 3 of 13 outside the arc in the first half. DePaul countered by hitting 54.5% from the field and outscoring the Saints, 14-8, in the paint.

Gibault triumphs

Waterloo Gibault Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Scales Mound, 65-45, in the Class 1A championship game.

Gibault (32-7), which beat Cornerstone Christian in Thursday's semifinals, was led by senior Kaden Augustine with 24 points while junior forward Gavin Kesler contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. It was the Hawks' first state title. Dennis Rueter is in his 41st season as Gibault's head coach.

Scales Mound (33-6), which has 71 students, was trying to become the smallest school ever to win a state title, bettering Hebron's enrollment of 98 in 1952. Junior guard Thomas Hereau paced the Hornets with 24 points.

