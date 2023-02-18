Delavan knocked off Havana 57-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Havana and Delavan faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Delavan High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Delavan faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs . Click here for a recap. Havana took on Carthage Illini West on Feb. 11 at Carthage Illini West High School. For a full recap, click here.

