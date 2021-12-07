 Skip to main content
Delavan has something to talk about outlasting Tremont in overtime 57-56

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Delavan could edge Tremont 57-56 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on November 30 , Delavan squared up on Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Delavan and Tremont settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

Tremont took a 27-23 lead over Delavan heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed the Turks with a 46-38 lead over the Panthers heading into the third quarter.

Delavan got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

