With little to no wiggle room, Delavan nosed past Peoria Heights 38-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Delavan and Peoria Heights played in a 54-50 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Delavan faced off against Mason City Illini Central . Click here for a recap. Peoria Heights took on Peoria Christian on January 27 at Peoria Christian School. For results, click here.

