DeKalb sinks Champaign Central with solid showing 64-45

Saddled up and ready to go, DeKalb spurred past Champaign Central 64-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Central faced off against Chatham Glenwood and DeKalb took on Chicago Phillips on December 30 at DeKalb High School. Click here for a recap.
