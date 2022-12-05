 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish drums Chicago Northtown with resounding beat 68-21

Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish stomped on Chicago Northtown 68-21 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 5.

Last season, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Chicago Northtown squared off with February 14, 2022 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on November 30, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish squared off with Chicago Christ the King in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

