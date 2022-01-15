Deerfield collects victory over Chicago Mather 51-38

Deerfield put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Mather 51-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.
Recently on January 8 , Chicago Mather squared up on Chicago Amundsen in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
