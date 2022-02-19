Decatur St. Teresa's trick is no treat for Deland-Weldon 89-32

Decatur St. Teresa scored early and often in an 89-32 win over Deland-Weldon during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa stormed in front of Deland-Weldon 34-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting roared to a 60-13 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

The Bulldogs' command showed as they carried a 76-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

