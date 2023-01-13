 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa's convoy passes Macon Meridian 73-60

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa charged Macon Meridian and collected a 73-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 19-13 advantage over Macon Meridian through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting darted in front for a 38-25 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Macon Meridian showed its spirit while rallying to within 54-45 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Macon Meridian faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News