Decatur St. Teresa's convoy passes Macon Meridian 73-60

Decatur St. Teresa charged Macon Meridian and collected a 73-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 19-13 advantage over Macon Meridian through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting darted in front for a 38-25 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Macon Meridian showed its spirit while rallying to within 54-45 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

