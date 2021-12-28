 Skip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa's convoy passes Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44

Decatur St. Teresa dumped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

In recent action on December 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs made the first move by forging a 21-9 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa kept a 29-19 half margin at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's expense.

The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-11 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

