 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa tops Argenta-Oreana 76-60

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa put together a victorious gameplan to stop Argenta-Oreana 76-60 at Argenta-Oreana High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Macon Meridian and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News