Decatur St. Teresa takes down Champaign Judah Christian 74-36

Decatur St. Teresa delivered all the smoke to disorient Champaign Judah Christian and flew away with a 74-36 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa struck in front of Champaign Judah Christian 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 44-10 advantage at halftime over the Tribe.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 62-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tribe rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

