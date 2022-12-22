 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa takes down Champaign Judah Christian 74-36

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa delivered all the smoke to disorient Champaign Judah Christian and flew away with a 74-36 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa struck in front of Champaign Judah Christian 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 44-10 advantage at halftime over the Tribe.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 62-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tribe rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Recently on December 16, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News