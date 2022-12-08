Decatur St. Teresa takes a toll on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-33

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur St. Teresa spurred past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-33 on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with February 25, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Christian on December 1 at Arthur Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.