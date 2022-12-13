Decatur St. Teresa survives for narrow win over Pleasant Plains 51-45

Decatur St. Teresa showed its poise to outlast a game Pleasant Plains squad for a 51-45 victory at Decatur St. Teresa High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Decatur St Teresa faced off on December 14, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 3 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.