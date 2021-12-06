Decatur St. Teresa survives competitive clash with Maroa-Forsyth 55-53

Decatur St. Teresa topped Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 21-18 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Trojans took the lead 43-41 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 14-10 scoring edge over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.