Decatur St. Teresa survives competitive clash with Maroa-Forsyth 55-53

Decatur St. Teresa topped Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 21-18 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Trojans took the lead 43-41 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 14-10 scoring edge over the Trojans.

Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Heyworth in a basketball game . For more, click here.

