Decatur St. Teresa slides past Tuscola in fretful clash 69-64

Decatur St. Teresa showed its poise to outlast a game Tuscola squad for a 69-64 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Tuscola started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved in front for a 36-35 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors managed a 22-19 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Tuscola and Decatur St Teresa faced off on February 8, 2022 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.

