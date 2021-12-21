Decatur St. Teresa pours it on Hartsburg-Emden 65-29

Decatur St. Teresa didn't tinker around with Hartsburg-Emden. A 65-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs' shooting jumped on top to a 30-7 lead over the Stags at the half.

