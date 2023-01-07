Decatur St. Teresa overcomes Mt. Pulaski in seat-squirming affair 53-49

Decatur St. Teresa could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mt. Pulaski in a 53-49 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Mt Pulaski squared off with February 23, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.